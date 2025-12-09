Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing Fuels Management Flight display the Golden Derrick Award, presented to the top Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants team in the Air Force Reserve. POL Airmen ensure mission readiness by managing and distributing fuel for aircraft, vehicles, generators and heating systems across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli)
Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award
