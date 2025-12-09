Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award [Image 4 of 5]

    Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing Fuels Management Flight display the Golden Derrick Award, presented to the top Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants team in the Air Force Reserve. POL Airmen ensure mission readiness by managing and distributing fuel for aircraft, vehicles, generators and heating systems across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 11:55
    Photo ID: 9436734
    VIRIN: 251108-F-XV045-1006
    Resolution: 4903x4272
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award

    Fuels
    POL
    419th Fighter Wing
    Golden Derrick Award

