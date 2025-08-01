Col. Ronald Sloma bids farewell to the 419th FW

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- After serving for two years as the commander of the 419th FW, Colonel Ronald J. "Smokin" Sloma has accepted a new assignment.

As we bid farewell to Col. Sloma as the wing commander, we reflect on a legacy defined not only by mission success, but by his character.

He lived and led by his mantra of being humble, credible, and approachable. Whether in the cockpit, the command room, or connecting with Airmen one-on-one, he embodied a style of leadership that made people feel seen, heard, and inspired.

Under his leadership, the Wing soared to new heights in readiness, innovation, and unity. He built trust through action, empowered others through mentorship and maintained a quiet strength that grounded us in even the toughest moments.

His credibility earned respect across ranks, and his humility reminded us that great leadership begins with listening.

As he moves to his next assignment, we thank him for the example he has set for each one of us and the spirit that he leaves behind.

The 419th Fighter Wing is better because of his leadership. We wish him continued success and he is always welcomed back!

