Agile Bison exercise strengthens readiness, interoperability across Europe

Photo By Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and a Canadian Army...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and a Canadian Army service member off-load a 25K halvorsen loader out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Airmen practiced a variety of off-loading procedures to ensure critical cargo could be delivered quickly and efficiently in locations where conventional off-loading equipment or infrastructure were unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany—More than 130 U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Group completed the execution of exercise Agile Bison 25-1 from April 8-18, 2025.



The exercise focused on the unit’s ability to conduct distributed contingency response (CR) operations in contested environments and was held across three locations: the Silver Flag training area at Ramstein Air Base, an airfield at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, and the training grounds of Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany.



“In this exercise, we tested distributed command and control across all three locations,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Waterman, a 435th Contingency Response Squadron mobile aerial port flight commander and the exercise control group lead. “In addition to that, we tested multi-modal movement and maneuver and communications back and forth between each force element under EMCON (Electromagnetic Emission Control).”



For the 435th CRG to achieve this operational maneuver, the exercise unfolded in three distinct phases: initial mobilization at Ramstein AB with the establishment of an aerial port and tactical insertion into Hohenfels, forward ground deployments to Chièvres AB and Hohenfels with the intent to train various tactical scenarios related to CR, and testing CR teams in a contested environment at Hohenfels and Silver Flag.



Each location played a critical role in achieving mission objectives and assessing the unit’s readiness and adaptability.



“Favorable takeaways from this exercise were the ability to operate away from the main base with minimal guidance from the hub (Ramstein AB),” said U.S. Air Force MSgt. Jesse Williams, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations superintendent and the exercise’s contingency response team (CRT) chief white cell at Chièvres AB. “Our teams were able to make decisions and risk assessments without the typical support and guidance from a larger force element.”



The CRT at Chièvres AB provided an aerial port that was able to fly in simulated humanitarian relief away from an established main base, as well as conduct landing zone and drop zone operations with the 37th Airlift Squadron. Participants were able to pass real-time updates on aircraft status and provide an accurate visual perspective to theater commanders, according to Williams.



At Hohenfels, the CRT began its portion of the exercise with an airborne insertion of personnel and cargo onto a designated drop zone. The Airfield Assessment and Survey Team (AAST) and Phoenix First-In Security Team (FIST) then established an expeditionary airfield, enabling the CRT to conduct follow-on joint operations with the U.S. Army, including sling load training, small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) operations, medical and casualty evacuations, and air assault training.



In addition to these operations, the CRT also practiced opposing force training, enhancing its ability to adapt to real-world threats and sharpening their ability to execute rapid decision-making under pressure.



“Training like this is extremely important for this type of force element—our AAST, our Phoenix FIST, as well as our CRT—because they can be one of the first ones to the fight,” Waterman said. “Learning how to survive and operate on their own with minimal support is key, as well as, tactical-level decision-making, so that mission planners are able to plan the best they can to make the mission work.”



Williams explained further how this exercise helped refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) used in rapid response situations, ensuring teams remain deployment ready.



“Mission planning is key, understanding task and purpose, as well as executing rehearsal of concept drills with the whole team present to ensure that the whole team knows what's going on, so that they execute the mission effectively,” Williams said.



In addition to joint operations especially within the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), a crucial component to many exercises in the region is integration with NATO Allies. The exercise provided an opportunity for the 435th CRG to partner with a small contingent team from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), further strengthening interoperability between allied forces and refining multinational CR capabilities.



“Canada and the U.S. regularly train and operate together, reinforcing our long-standing military partnership through joint exercises like Agile Bison,” said Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Alissa Quartermain, the officer in command of the construction engineering flight within the 2 Wing.



The RCAF team included five service members integrated into key operational elements: two supported mission planning at Ramstein as part of the operational cell, two supported the CRT at Chièvres, and Quartermain worked alongside the AAST at Hohenfels, assisting with airfield assessments.



“These efforts enhance operational readiness, build mutual trust and understanding and help us prepare for contingency operations,” Quartermain said.



As the CRTs at Hohenfels and Chièvres executed their portion of Agile Bison, the CR element (CRE) at Ramstein served as the central hub for command and control, from mission planning to real-time adjustments, leadership at Ramstein maintained oversight, enabling effective decision-making and sustained operational control.



“(The) biggest key takeaway from all three locations was communication,” Waterman said.



Given the exercise’s degraded communications environment under EMCON, emphasis was placed on maintaining secure, low-signature communication methods to enhance cover and concealment while ensuring operational effectiveness.



Waterman also emphasized the importance of effectively “communicating the (mission) requirements to enable teams to make sound decisions, looking at tasking their mission commanders with taking what information they got and making the best decision moving forward.”



As the exercise concluded, participants took away valuable lessons that will shape future operations. Agile Bison demonstrated the adaptability, resilience, and teamwork required to maintain airpower projection across the European theater.