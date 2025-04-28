No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron instruct Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Army service members how to operate a kestrel wind meter during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Measuring real-time wind speed and direction was a critical step in assessing landing conditions, providing pilots with accurate guidance on landing safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)