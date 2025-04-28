No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron instruct Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Army service members how to operate a kestrel wind meter during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Measuring real-time wind speed and direction was a critical step in assessing landing conditions, providing pilots with accurate guidance on landing safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 01:15
Photo ID:
|9000989
VIRIN:
|250414-F-VY348-1141
Resolution:
|5825x3688
Size:
|6.36 MB
Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
