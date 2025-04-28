No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Canadian Army Master Cpl. Elsa Roberge-Auclair, 2 Wing expeditionary mission support squadron movement technician, uses a measuring wheel to calculate the distance between K-visual assault zone marking panels during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Agile Bison strengthened interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO Allies, underscoring shared defense objectives. It also provided a realistic platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)