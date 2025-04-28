Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 9 of 10]

    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Canadian Army Master Cpl. Elsa Roberge-Auclair, 2 Wing expeditionary mission support squadron movement technician, uses a measuring wheel to calculate the distance between K-visual assault zone marking panels during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Agile Bison strengthened interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO Allies, underscoring shared defense objectives. It also provided a realistic platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 01:15
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE
    This work, No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein AB
    ACE
    Belgium
    435th AGOW
    Chièvres Air Base
    Agile Bison 25-1

