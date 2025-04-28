No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Dodge, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations flight chief, familiarizes aerial port personnel with combat offload procedures on the landing zone during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 13, 2025. Combat offloading was used as an essential method for delivering mission-critical supplies in environments where traditional unloading methods are not possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
