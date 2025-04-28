No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron instruct a Royal Canadian Air Force 2 Wing expeditionary service member on best practices for setting up a simulated landing zone during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Agile Bison strengthened interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO Allies, underscoring shared defense objectives. It also provided a realistic platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|04.14.2025
|04.29.2025 01:15
|9000990
|250414-F-VY348-1073
|5923x3541
|9.23 MB
|CHIEVRES, BE
|3
|0
