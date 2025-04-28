No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Dodge, right, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations flight chief, reviews the landing zone safety officer handbook with Royal Canadian Air Force Sgt. Charles D. Arbour, left, 2 Wing expeditionary operations supervisor, during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Training in Belgium offered unique terrain and logistical challenges that simulated real-world conditions. This enhanced the readiness of contingency response forces and ensured they can operate anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)