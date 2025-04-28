U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Dodge, right, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations flight chief, reviews the landing zone safety officer handbook with Royal Canadian Air Force Sgt. Charles D. Arbour, left, 2 Wing expeditionary operations supervisor, during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Training in Belgium offered unique terrain and logistical challenges that simulated real-world conditions. This enhanced the readiness of contingency response forces and ensured they can operate anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9000987
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-VY348-1043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.