U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and a Canadian Army service member off-load a 25K halvorsen loader out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Airmen practiced a variety of off-loading procedures to ensure critical cargo could be delivered quickly and efficiently in locations where conventional off-loading equipment or infrastructure were unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9000992
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-VY348-1381
|Resolution:
|6048x3602
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
This work, No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS