    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 10 of 10]

    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and a Canadian Army service member off-load a 25K halvorsen loader out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. Airmen practiced a variety of off-loading procedures to ensure critical cargo could be delivered quickly and efficiently in locations where conventional off-loading equipment or infrastructure were unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    ACE
    Belgium
    435th AGOW
    Chièvres Air Base
    Agile Bison 25-1

