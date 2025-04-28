Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 3 of 10]

    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group and Royal Canadian Air Force 2 Wing expeditionary personnel examine the aircraft landing zone from the control point during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 13, 2025. Training in Belgium offered unique terrain and logistical challenges that simulated real-world conditions. This enhanced the readiness of contingency response forces and ensured they can operate anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 01:15
    Photo ID: 9000985
    VIRIN: 250413-F-VY348-9966
    Resolution: 5740x3699
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
    Ramstein AB
    ACE
    Belgium
    435th AGOW
    Chièvres Air Base
    Agile Bison 25-1

