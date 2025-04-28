No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group and Royal Canadian Air Force 2 Wing expeditionary personnel examine the aircraft landing zone from the control point during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 13, 2025. Training in Belgium offered unique terrain and logistical challenges that simulated real-world conditions. This enhanced the readiness of contingency response forces and ensured they can operate anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)