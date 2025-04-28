Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 1 of 10]

    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Scott, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations superintendent, and Royal Canadian Air Force Sgt. Charles D. Arbour, 2 Wing expeditionary operations supervisor, compare unit capabilities and force structure during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 12, 2025. Agile Bison strengthened the interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO allies, underscoring shared defense objectives. It also provided a realistic platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Ramstein AB
    ACE
    Belgium
    435th AGOW
    Chièvres Air Base
    Agile Bison 25-1

