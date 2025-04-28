No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Scott, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations superintendent, and Royal Canadian Air Force Sgt. Charles D. Arbour, 2 Wing expeditionary operations supervisor, compare unit capabilities and force structure during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 12, 2025. Agile Bison strengthened the interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO allies, underscoring shared defense objectives. It also provided a realistic platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9000983
|VIRIN:
|250412-F-VY348-2547
|Resolution:
|5592x3866
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
