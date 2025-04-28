No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group build a tent during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 12, 2025. Agile Bison demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to strategic mobility and agile air operations, ensuring U.S. forces remain ready to meet emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)