U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group build a tent during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 12, 2025. Agile Bison demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to strategic mobility and agile air operations, ensuring U.S. forces remain ready to meet emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9000986
|VIRIN:
|250412-F-VY348-5718
|Resolution:
|6048x3253
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.