U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group and Royal Canadian Air Force 2 Wing expeditionary personnel, participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 12-18, 2025. Agile Bison strengthened the interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO allies, underscoring shared defense objectives. It also provided a realistic platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 01:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960268
|VIRIN:
|250418-F-VY348-1930
|Filename:
|DOD_110955816
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.