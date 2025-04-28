Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    04.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group and Royal Canadian Air Force 2 Wing expeditionary personnel, participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 12-18, 2025. Agile Bison strengthened the interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO allies, underscoring shared defense objectives. It also provided a realistic platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 01:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960268
    VIRIN: 250418-F-VY348-1930
    Filename: DOD_110955816
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    Agile Bison
    Agile Bison 25-1
    Chièvres Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download