Royal Canadian Air Force Sgt. Charles D. Arbour, 2 Wing expeditionary operations supervisor, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Dodge, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations flight chief, set up a K-visual assault zone marking panel on the landing zone during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. The 435th CRS demonstrated a pivotal role in enabling airpower projection across the European theater by setting up airfields and handling high-stakes logistics to maintain operational momentum in future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9000988
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-VY348-1180
|Resolution:
|5822x3751
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo