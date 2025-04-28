No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Canadian Air Force Sgt. Charles D. Arbour, 2 Wing expeditionary operations supervisor, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Dodge, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations flight chief, set up a K-visual assault zone marking panel on the landing zone during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2025. The 435th CRS demonstrated a pivotal role in enabling airpower projection across the European theater by setting up airfields and handling high-stakes logistics to maintain operational momentum in future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)