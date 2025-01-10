Joining forces for multilateral New Year’s Jump

Photo By Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora | A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper from the 1st Airborne Brigade conducts a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora | A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper from the 1st Airborne Brigade conducts a final safety check before leading his team’s jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. This critical operation highlights the rapid deployment capabilities and collective readiness of allied airborne forces to address security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora) see less | View Image Page

Yokota participated in a joint, multilateral exhibition for the annual New Year’s Jumps hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 12.



The New Year’s Jumps date back to the 1960s with a goal of bringing good luck to JGSDF paratroopers in the new year.



This iteration of jumps has an official name of New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 25.



This year, the 36th Airlift Squadron flew three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to deliver 20 U.S. Army and 46 JGSDF paratroopers. In total, the event saw approximately 200 jumpers from 11 nations, bolstering an ironclad bond between allies and partners while further enhancing readiness and security in the region.



The participating countries included the U.S., Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Philippines and Singapore.



Multilateral training enhances interoperability amongst forces by strengthening ties between allied and partnered nations while improving combat readiness. The event not only showcased combined military capability, but also reinforces the strategic importance of safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“The key objectives of these drops were to celebrate long-standing traditions, while increasing combat readiness between U.S. and international partners,” said Capt. Jack Rollings, 36th AS C130-J pilot. “This sets the tone for a year of continuous growth, collaboration and operational excellence.”