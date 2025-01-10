US, international airborne forces soar during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and one Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron approach a drop zone during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area, Jan. 12, 2025. Approximately 200 multinational paratroopers jumped out of several aircraft during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)