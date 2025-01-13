Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, international airborne forces soar during New Year’s Jump [Image 5 of 9]

    US, international airborne forces soar during New Year’s Jump

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. Approximately 200 JGSDF and multinational paratroopers jumped out of several aircraft during the event. With the focus on the Indo-Pacific region, NYJIP 25 underscored the preparedness of airborne forces for any mission that may arise. The strategic importance of a robust airlift capability in the region was evident in every meticulously executed jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 19:29
    Photo ID: 8829183
    VIRIN: 250112-F-PM645-1354
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    This work, US, international airborne forces soar during New Year’s Jump [Image 9 of 9], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joining forces for multilateral New Year&rsquo;s Jump

    C-130J
    JGSDF
    JASDF
    36AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    NYJIP 25

