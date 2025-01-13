A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade paratrooper exchanges patches with U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Alan Sutton, a jumpmaster assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, before boarding a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. The multinational forces demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, showcasing joint readiness and multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8829191
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-ZV099-1014
|Resolution:
|4903x3262
|Size:
|705.02 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joining forces for multilateral New Year’s Jump
