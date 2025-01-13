New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade paratrooper exchanges patches with U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Alan Sutton, a jumpmaster assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, before boarding a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. The multinational forces demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, showcasing joint readiness and multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)