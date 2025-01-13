Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’i, a loadmaster with the 36th Airlift Squadron, conducts a final safety check during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. The multinational forces demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, showcasing joint readiness and multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 8829194
    VIRIN: 250112-F-ZV099-1038
    Resolution: 1499x999
    Size: 178.39 KB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joining forces for multilateral New Year&rsquo;s Jump

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130J
    JASDF
    36AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    JGASDF
    NYJIP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download