New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’i, a loadmaster with the 36th Airlift Squadron, conducts a final safety check during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. The multinational forces demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, showcasing joint readiness and multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)