U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’i, a loadmaster with the 36th Airlift Squadron, conducts a final safety check during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. The multinational forces demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, showcasing joint readiness and multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8829194
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-ZV099-1038
|Resolution:
|1499x999
|Size:
|178.39 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joining forces for multilateral New Year’s Jump
