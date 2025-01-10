US, international airborne forces soar during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and three Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron approach a drop zone during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area, Jan. 12, 2025. NYJIP 25 not only brought together forces from the U.S. and Japan, but also created a platform for international allies and partners to collaborate, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Poland. The diverse representation showcased the strength of multinational corporations in the face of shared challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)