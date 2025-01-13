Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 3 of 8]

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade jumpmaster issues a preparatory command aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. This joint operation highlighted the seamless coordination between U.S. and Japanese airborne forces, ensuring rapid joint response to evolving regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Joining forces for multilateral New Year&rsquo;s Jump

