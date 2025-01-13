New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade jumpmaster issues a preparatory command aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. This joint operation highlighted the seamless coordination between U.S. and Japanese airborne forces, ensuring rapid joint response to evolving regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)