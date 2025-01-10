US, international airborne forces soar during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 11th Airborne Division descends from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. Approximately 200 JGSDF and multinational paratroopers jumped out of several aircraft during the event. With the focus on the Indo-Pacific region, NYJIP 25 underscored the preparedness of airborne forces for any mission that may arise. The strategic importance of a robust airlift capability in the region was evident in every meticulously executed jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)