New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron to participate in the New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. The event emphasized interoperability and strengthened alliances among multinational forces with approximately 200 multinational paratroopers participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)