New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’i, a loadmaster with the 36th Airlift Squadron, gives a thumbs-up to wingmen as Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers from the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. This mission projected allied strength and underscored the importance of multinational readiness in countering shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)