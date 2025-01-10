U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’i, a loadmaster with the 36th Airlift Squadron, gives a thumbs-up to wingmen as Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers from the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. This mission projected allied strength and underscored the importance of multinational readiness in countering shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8829192
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-ZV099-1035
|Resolution:
|4186x2791
|Size:
|605.39 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joining forces for multilateral New Year’s Jump
