US, international airborne forces soar during New Year’s Jump

Japan Ground Self-Defense paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. Approximately 200 JGSDF and multinational paratroopers jumped out of several aircraft during the event. With the focus on the Indo-Pacific region, NYJIP 25 underscored the preparedness of airborne forces for any mission that may arise. The strategic importance of a robust airlift capability in the region was evident in every meticulously executed jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 19:29
|Photo ID:
|8829181
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-PM645-1173
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
