New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper from the 1st Airborne Brigade conducts a final safety check before leading his team’s jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. This critical operation highlights the rapid deployment capabilities and collective readiness of allied airborne forces to address security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
01.12.2025
01.13.2025
|8829195
|250112-F-ZV099-1049
|1620x1080
|171.08 KB
|Location:
TOKYO, JP
|4
|1
Joining forces for multilateral New Year’s Jump
