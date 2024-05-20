Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring football game

Photo By John Hughel | Over 125 members of the University of Oregon Football team greet service members from...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Over 125 members of the University of Oregon Football team greet service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, National Guard and ROTC students take part in an End of Game Exchange between following the University of Oregon Spring Game, on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the Oregon National Guard were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

EUGENE, Ore. – The renowned and popular University of Oregon spring football game brought together over 35,000 fans to Autzen Stadium, giving fans an early preview for the upcoming season during the team’s annual scrimmage on April 27, 2024. The yearly spring event also serves as a beloved community event; highlighting members serving in the military, first responders, veterans and their families with Oregon connections.



As the ‘Green’ and ‘White’ teams squared off on the field, activities throughout the game paid tribute to various groups and individuals that have served the nation, state and local community.



Prior to kickoff, many members of the Oregon National Guard, along with military veterans and first responders carried a large American flag to the center of the field for the playing of the National Anthem, sung by Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Duane Reno, a member of the 234th Army Band. Just as Reno finished singing, two F-15 Eagles assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing at Klamath Falls, Oregon flew a perfectly timed patriotic flyover to a cheering crowd.



For the football faithful, the biggest question revolved around the team’s next number one quarterback for the upcoming season, as former Pac-12 Player of the Year Bo Nix had just been selected as the 12th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL draft. Duck signal callers Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore and Austin Novosad gave the fans reason for optimize for the fall campaign as the University of Oregon will join the Big Ten Conference for the 2024 regular season. The spring game also served as a way to say goodbye to the PAC-12 conference, where the Ducks success on the gridiron garnered four football conference titles since 2011.



The game had several scheduled breaks between quarters to acknowledge Oregon resident heroes in attendance. One of the highlighted moments revolved around two men of ‘The Greatest Generation.’



U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Richard Hyman and Marine Corps Private 1st Class Larry Rosenmiller, along with several members of their families, were recognized on the field during a break in the action. The two men served during World War II and are turning 100 years of age in the coming weeks. The boisterous round of applause from the fans served as an early birthday present, as players and coaches on both sidelines also paused for a long ovation for the honored centenarians.



During the second quarter, two Oregon Gold Star Families were recognized at midfield.



The parents of U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Ian M. Tawney, from Dallas and U.S. Army Private 1st Class Andrew J. Keller, from Tigard, stood for a heartfelt acknowledgement as their son’s stories of heroism were recounted to those in attendance. Sergeant Tawney, a Dallas High School graduate from the class of 2003, joined the Marine Corps in March of 2005, and would become a firearms instructor and squad leader. He was killed on October 16, 2010 in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan during his fifth deployment. Private Keller had been assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, and 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team when he succumbed to wounds from small-arms fire on Aug. 15, 2012 in Charkh, Afghanistan.



These distinct segments, mixed in with music, and highlighting returning Oregon football alumni, and various military activations on the Autzen video scoreboards, gives the Oregon Spring Game a unique sentiment for everyone participating.



While the two teams played a close game and the fans had plenty to cheer about, the final score favored the Green team prevailing over the White squad 28-23. At the conclusion of the contest, over 125 members of the University of Oregon Football team lined one side of the field and then met at midfield with another 125 service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, National Guard and ROTC students taking part in the coveted gift exchange. This gave way for trading memorabilia, creating time for lively dialog, and pausing for a few selfies – bringing to close a 'picture-perfect' afternoon.