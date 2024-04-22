Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Duane Reno, a member of the 234th Army Band, sings the National Anthem at the annual University of Oregon spring football game on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the U.S. Military along with Oregon National Guardsmen were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 Location: EUGENE, OR, US by John Hughel