Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

World War II Marine Corps Private 1st Class Larry Rosenmiller waits to be introduced at the annual University of Oregon Spring Football game on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Rosenmiller will turn 100 years old in early May and was one of the honored veterans recognized by the public during the University of Oregon Ducks annual Green vs White college football spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

