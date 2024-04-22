Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers show off their new T-shirts they received from University of Oregon football players after the annual University of Oregon Spring Football game during an ‘End of Game Exchange’ on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the Oregon National Guard were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

