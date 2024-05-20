Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring football game

A tribute to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ian Tawney is displayed on the video scoreboard during the annual University of Oregon spring football game on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Sergeant Tawney, a Dallas High School graduate from the class of 2003, joined the Marine Corps in March of 2005, and would become a firearms instructor and squad leader. He was killed on October 16, 2010 in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan during his fifth deployment. Members of the U.S. Military along with Oregon National Guardsmen were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

