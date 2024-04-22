Two Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagles assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing at Klamath Falls, Oregon conduct a flyover to start of the annual University of Oregon spring football game on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the U.S. Military along with Oregon National Guardsmen were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel