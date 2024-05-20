Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 3 of 8]

    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Gold Star family members are acknowledged during the annual University of Oregon spring football game on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the U.S. Military along with Oregon National Guardsmen were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 13:08
    Photo ID: 8430765
    VIRIN: 240427-Z-CH590-1562
    Resolution: 2496x4020
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 8 of 8], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring football game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College Football
    Air National Guard
    University of Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Veterans Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT