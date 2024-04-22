Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

World War II Air Force Col. (ret.) Richard Hyman meets with University of Oregon football players before the kickoff of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football game on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Hyman flew combat missions on D-Day and will turn 100 years old in early May. Members of the U.S. Military to include veterans and Oregon National Guard were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual Green vs White college football spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

