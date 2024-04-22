Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

Over 125 members of the University of Oregon Football team greet service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, National Guard and ROTC students take part in an End of Game Exchange between following the University of Oregon Spring Game, on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the Oregon National Guard were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

