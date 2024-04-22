Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 14 of 20]

    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    World War II veterans Air Force Col. (ret.) Richard Hyman and Marine Corp Private 1st Class Larry Rosenmiller, along with their family members are recognized during the annual University of Oregon Spring Football game on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the U.S. Military to include veterans and Oregon National Guard were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual Green vs White college football spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 01:01
    Photo ID: 8368260
    VIRIN: 240427-Z-CH590-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    College Football
    Air National Guard
    University of Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Veterans Support

