University of Oregon fans react to a touchdown scored at Autzen Stadium during the annual Spring Football game on April 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the U.S. Military along with Oregon National Guardsmen were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 13:08 Photo ID: 8430768 VIRIN: 240427-Z-CH590-1589 Resolution: 6042x3942 Size: 6.04 MB Location: EUGENE, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 8 of 8], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.