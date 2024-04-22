Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 17 of 20]

    Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    University of Oregon Green Team quarterback Luke Moga avoids a tackle as he runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 27, 2024. Members of the U.S. Military along with Oregon National Guardsmen were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 01:01
    Photo ID: 8368263
    VIRIN: 240427-Z-CH590-1681
    Resolution: 5138x3426
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    College Football
    Air National Guard
    University of Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Veterans Support

