Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

University of Oregon Green Team quarterback Luke Moga avoids a tackle as he runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 27, 2024. Members of the U.S. Military along with Oregon National Guardsmen were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.27.2024
Location: EUGENE, OR, US