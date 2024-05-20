Service members holding a large American flag are displayed on the video scoreboard to start the annual University of Oregon spring football game on April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Members of the U.S. Military along with Oregon National Guardsmen were recognized by the public for their service to the State of Oregon and Nation during the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring game. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 13:08 Photo ID: 8430766 VIRIN: 240427-Z-CH590-1350 Resolution: 5676x3628 Size: 3.03 MB Location: EUGENE, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard supports the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 8 of 8], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.