Iraqi Artillery Training: TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

Photo By 2nd Lt. Daphney Black | Iraqi Air Force Staff Maj. Gen. Abbas Fadel Damer, the commander of Al Asad Air Base (AAAB), addresses the Iraqi army field artillerymen during a ceremony at AAAB, on Oct. 26, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of U.S. and Iraq joint artillery training in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq — Iraqi army soldiers assigned to the Iraqi army 105th Artillery Battalion, participated in a month-long artillery training course alongside U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, also known as “Task Force Redleg.” The training started on Oct. 8th as part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to enhance partner capacity within Iraq.



U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Stokes, the battalion fire direction officer, emphasized that the Iraqi army is a capable and knowledgeable force, but “the training is an opportunity for the Iraqi army to become even more proficient in howitzer crew drills, forward observation, and fire mission processing — tasks that they may not have a lot of time to practice in their daily routines at their home station.”



The training progressed in stages. Iraqi army officers and senior enlisted personnel first refined their ability to observe and adjust artillery and indirect fires with battalion fire supporters. Later in the course, they practiced proper fire mission processing procedures with the Battalion Mission Command Digital Master Gunner, Staff Sgt. Christopher Hart, and leaders from Bravo Battery’s fire direction center. Simultaneously, the Battalion Master Gunner, Sgt. 1st Class Keegan Dahlhauser and leaders from Bravo Battery, 2-15 FA, helped the Iraqi army howitzer crew members’ emplace, maintain, and fire the M198 howitzer and properly handle ammunition.



During the howitzer crew drills, Iraqi army artillerymen practiced the fundamentals of emplacing, aiming, loading, and firing the howitzers in preparation for a joint live fire exercise – the culminating live fire event where the U.S and Iraqi soldiers execute side-by-side fire missions demonstrating their commitment to their partnership.



The training also provided a unique opportunity for TF Redleg Soldiers to work with partner forces and coalition partners.



Stokes highlighted how some of the soldiers instructing may have never interacted with or trained with a foreign military. “The course rehearsal and our ‘train the trainer’ preparation was indeed challenging,” said Stokes, “Especially for those who have never communicated or attempted to convey complex concepts in a different language. The training not only broadens everyone’s skills but also equips our noncommissioned officers with an incredibly valuable experience.”