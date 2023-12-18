U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russell Lemler, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment commander, shakes hands with Iraqi Air Force general Staff Maj. Gen. Abbas Fadel Damer, following a ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 26, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of U.S. and Iraq joint artillery training in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.01.2024 05:07 Photo ID: 8186743 VIRIN: 231026-F-XQ901-9488 Resolution: 4598x3712 Size: 8.72 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training [Image 17 of 17], by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.