Iraqi Air Force Staff Maj. Gen. Abbas Fadel Damer, the commander of Al Asad Air Base (AAAB), poses for a photo with an Iraqi army field artilleryman during a ceremony at AAAB on Oct. 26, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of U.S. and Iraq joint artillery training in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.01.2024 05:07 Photo ID: 8186730 VIRIN: 231026-F-XQ901-3798 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.8 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training [Image 17 of 17], by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.