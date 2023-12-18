TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russell Lemler, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment commander, recognizes Norwegian soldiers from Task Force Viking for their efforts during the joint artillery at Al Asad Air Base Iraq, on Oct. 26, 2023. The training which lasted a month was part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission to enhance partner capacity which focuses on the training to improve security capabilities within the nation. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

