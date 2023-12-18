Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training [Image 3 of 4]

    TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    10.26.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black 

    2-15 Field Artillery Battalion

    An Iraqi army field artilleryman awaits fire mission during a live joint live fire exercise with U.S. Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 26, 2023. The exercise was part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission to enhance partner capacity which focuses on the training to improve security capabilities within the nation. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 09:03
    This work, TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

