An Iraqi army field artilleryman awaits fire mission during a live joint live fire exercise with U.S. Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 26, 2023. The exercise was part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission to enhance partner capacity which focuses on the training to improve security capabilities within the nation. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8185150
|VIRIN:
|231026-F-XQ901-3602
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iraqi Artillery Training: TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training
