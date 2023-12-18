TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

An Iraqi army field artilleryman awaits fire mission during a live joint live fire exercise with U.S. Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 26, 2023. The exercise was part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission to enhance partner capacity which focuses on the training to improve security capabilities within the nation. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

