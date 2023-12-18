Iraqi army field artillerymen assigned to 105th Artillery Battalion, pose for a photo with their senior leaders during a joint artillery training exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct 26, 2023. The training which lasted a month was part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission to enhance partner capacity which focuses on the training to improve security capabilities within the nation. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)
This work, TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training [Image 17 of 17], by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iraqi Artillery Training: TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training
