TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

Iraqi army field artillerymen assigned to 105th Artillery Battalion, pose for a photo with their senior leaders during a joint artillery training exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct 26, 2023. The training which lasted a month was part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission to enhance partner capacity which focuses on the training to improve security capabilities within the nation. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

