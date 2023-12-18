TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Stokes, the battalion fire direction officer, presents a certificate of completion to an Iraqi army artilleryman during a ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 26, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of U.S. and Iraq joint artillery training in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

