Iraqi Air Force Staff Maj. Gen. Abbas Fadel Damer, the commander of Al Asad Air Base (AAAB), addresses the Iraqi army field artillerymen during a ceremony at AAAB, on Oct. 26, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of U.S. and Iraq joint artillery training in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)
|10.26.2023
|12.30.2023 09:03
|8185151
|231026-F-XQ901-8351
|5568x3712
|14.74 MB
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|2
|0
This work, TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training, by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iraqi Artillery Training: TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training
