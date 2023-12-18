TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

Spc. Caleb Zapf, a cannon crewmember, assigned with B Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, engages in a joint live fire exercise alongside an Iraqi field artilleryman at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 26, 2023. The exercise was conducted to offer training to partner forces in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

