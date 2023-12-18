TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Zapf and Spc. Sean Wiesing, both assigned to B Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pose for a photo during a joint artillery training exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct 26, 2023. The exercise was conducted to offer training to partner forces in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

