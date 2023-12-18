TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

U.S Army Staff Sgt. James Barry passes the 10th mountain division patch to all Iraqi army soldiers who participated in the joint artillery training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct. 26, 2023. The exercise was part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission to enhance partner capacity which focuses on the training to improve security capabilities within the nation. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

